(WXYZ) - Former Detroit Lions Head Coach has listed his Franklin home for $2.5 million. The 8,566-square-foot home was built in 2012 and has five bedrooms and 5.2 bathrooms, sitting on 1.27 acres of land.

It's being listed by Renee Lossia Acho, the owner and real estate agent at KW Domain.

The home features hand-crafted millwork, stained glass windows, walnut floors, wood beam ceilings and much more.

On top of that, it includes a Detroit elevator, his and hers offices, a full basketball court and much more.

There is a 4-car heated garage and has 11,700-square-feet of open living space.

If you'd like more information on the home, email renee@reneeacho.com.