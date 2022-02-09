Jim Harbaugh adds Grant Newsome, reorganizes offensive Michigan football coaching staff

(WXYZ) — University of Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh adds Grant Newsome to coaching staff as the program’s tight end coach. Newsome was a former student assistant with Michigan from 2018-19.

There has also been a reorganization of the offensive coaching staff after former offensive coordinator Josh Gattis left Michigan for the OC job at Miami.

Sherrone Moore and Matt Weiss will co-coordinate the offense for the Wolverines.

Moore is in his second season as co-offensive coordinator.

Weiss joined the staff last year from the Baltimore Ravens and will continue his work with the quarterbacks, in addition to his new responsibilities.

Ron Bellamy will move to coaching the wide receivers after working with the program’s safeties last season

