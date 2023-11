ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Jim Harbaugh spoke one-on-one with WXYZ on Monday about U-M's win over Penn State.

The head coach discussed the way the Wolverines prepared as he was ultimately suspended by the Big Ten from the sidelines for that game and two more.

Harbaugh shed light on the job done by Sherrone Moore, and the rest of the coaches and players, as well as the impact his daughter Grace's letter had on him.