Jim Harbaugh one-on-one: Breaking down the win over Wisconsin, 'Jump Around' celebration, and the path ahead

Jim Harbaugh and Michigan left Madison with a win over Wisconsin, leaping into the Top 10 of both the AP and coaches' polls.
Posted at 5:35 PM, Oct 04, 2021
In his weekly one-on-one 'Inside the Huddle' conversation on Action News, Harbaugh told Brad Galli the Wolverines battled back after an early fourth-down conversion that failed. He loved how the defense stood tough, and how the offense got creative in the win.

"You see it when you see it: a little adversity pops up and guys are able to respond, and stand up to it, getting the momentum back as quick as possible," Harbaugh told Galli.

