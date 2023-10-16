Watch Now
Jim Harbaugh one-on-one: JJ McCarthy on his way to becoming greatest U-M QB, shows off family wall in facility

Jim Harbaugh one-on-one: Michigan's head coach says JJ McCarthy is on his way to becoming the greatest Michigan quarterback, and showed off the new family wall inside the facility. Brad Galli has more with the coach
Posted at 4:45 PM, Oct 16, 2023
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Jim Harbaugh thinks JJ McCarthy can become the greatest quarterback in Michigan history, even saying he'd take him over an amalgamation of Tom Brady's leadership, Chad Henne's arm, Denard Robinson's running, and the winning of Rick Leach.

Michigan's head coach talks one-on-one each Monday during the season with WXYZ's Brad Galli.

Harbaugh gave WXYZ a tour of the new family wall inside Schembechler Hall, designed to showcase players and coaches who represented Michigan as a father/son combo or as brothers. He also discussed going on the road to play Michigan State.

