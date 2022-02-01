Jim Harbaugh reportedly flying to Minnesota for Wednesday interview with Vikings

Jim Harbaugh's interest in returning to the NFL seems to have met mutual interest from the Vikings.

Enough to meet face-to-face, at the very least.

Michigan's head coach is flying to Minnesota for an in-person interview with the Vikings, NFL Network's Tom Pelisssero reports.

Harbaugh reportedly talked with the Vikings over the weekend.

Minnesota hired Kwesi Adofo-Mensah as general manager last Wednesday night and is searching for a coach.

Harbaugh is 61-24 with the Wolverines, who he led to a win over rival Ohio State last season for the first time as a coach and went on to end a school-record, 17-year drought without a Big Ten championship.

The former Michigan and NFL quarterback was 44-19-1 as San Francisco’s coach from 2011-14 and was 5-3 in the playoffs, helping the 49ers reach the Super Bowl nearly a decade ago and losing a closely contested game to his brother, John, and the Baltimore Ravens.

Adofo-Mensah started working in the research and development department with the San Francisco 49ers in 2013, when Harbaugh was in his third of four seasons.

The Vikings fired general manager Rick Spielman and coach Mike Zimmer after a second straight absence from the playoffs. Zimmer went 72-56-1 in eight seasons, and 2-3 in the playoffs.

A little more than a year ago, Michigan gave Harbaugh a new, five-year deal that cut his guaranteed compensation and gave him an opportunity to make up for the financial loss with performance bonuses.

Harbaugh bounced back with his best season with 12 wins and he might decide the time is now to take another shot at having success in the NFL.