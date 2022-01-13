Jim Harbaugh says rumors are 'a little more enjoyable this year' compared to last year

(WXYZ) — Jim Harbaugh spent Wednesday in Houston at the Paul 'Bear' Bryant award ceremony. The Michigan head coach is one of the finalists for the Bear Bryant coach of the year honor.

He answered questions from local reporters in Texas in a brief Zoom call.

One question posed to him: what is it like being the subject of so many rumors when no one hears directly from him?

"They always hear from me," he said. "It's a little more enjoyable this year compared to the rumors last year."

Harbaugh, of course, is referring to the talk around his job security after the 2020 season. His salary was cut and he made adjustments to his staff, only to lift Michigan to a Big Ten championship and a trip to the College Football Playoff.

Watch Harbaugh's remarks below: