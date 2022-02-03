Jim Harbaugh says he’ll stay at Michigan after Vikings interview

Jim Harbaugh has reportedly solidified his future for the 2022 season.

Michigan's head coach is staying in Ann Arbor after interviewing in-person with the Vikings.

Following the interview, he called Michigan to declare he would be staying with the Wolverines. WXYZ confirmed the news on Wednesday night, as ESPN's Adam Schefter was the first to report the news.

"Michigan was, in the words of one source, 'elated' to get Harbaugh's decision," Schefter wrote.

Schefter adds Harbaugh told Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel that "this would not be a re-occurring issue" and he "would stay at Michigan as long as it wants him."

According to the AP, the Vikings did not make an offer of the job to Harbaugh.

Harbaugh was named the AP Coach of the Year in 2021 and has a career record of 61-24 at Michigan, 1-5 in bowl games.

