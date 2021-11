(WXYZ) — Jim Harbaugh talked one-on-one with Brad Galli after Michigan beat Ohio State.

"One of those games, weekends I'm going to remember until they throw dirt on top of me," Harbaugh said.

Harbaugh talked about the win over the Buckeyes, and what's next with Iowa. Also: go inside the locker room after the win.

WATCH THE ENTIRE EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW