Jim Harbaugh thinks Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson should be a Heisman candidate.

He also thinks Michigan's single-season sack record-holder should be the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft.

“If there is a better player that’s draft eligible than Aidan Hutchinson, I haven’t seen him," Harbaugh said on Monday.

“I don’t know who will have the first pick in the draft, but they should be very thoroughly looking at Aidan — and they should take him.”