Jim Kelly's prayers to walk daughter down the aisle have come true

Former Buffalo Bills quarterback's prayers to walk daughter down the aisle have come true
9:23 AM, Jan 12, 2018
BUFFALO, New York — The father-daughter dance is something many brides and their fathers cherish, and Buffalo Bills great Jim Kelly and his daughter Erin are no exception.
In fact, Kelly's wife says he's been praying he would be able to take part in this moment since he learned he had cancer.
Kelly's daughter Erin is getting married this weekend, and his wife Jill shared this video of the two practicing their dance on her Facebook page.
She wrote, "I can't help but be overwhelmed with gratitude and awe. While Jim was going through his cancer battle he prayed daily to be able to live to walk his daughters down the aisle. The oldest will do that in two days."
Kelly, who is in his late 50s, had jaw and and sinus cancer and underwent months of treatment and surgeries. he was declared cancer-free in 2014.
Jim and Erin were dancing to Tim McGraw's "My Little Girl". The wedding is this weekend, Jan. 13.
