Jimmy John's Field & USPBL getting new names in deal with United Wholesale Mortgage

Jimmy John's Field and the USPBL are getting new names in 2026 after a new deal with United Wholesale Mortgage, officials announced on Tuesday.

The 10-year naming rights partnership means the field in Utica will be renamed UWM Field and the league will now be called the USPBL powered by Mortgage Matchup. Previously, it was called the USPBL powered by UWM.

According to officials, a new marquee showcasing the UWM Field will be unveiled on Tuesday, with more signage being installed before the season begins.

“UWM has been an incredible partner since day one, and this next step represents an exciting evolution of that relationship,” USPBL Owner, CEO & Commissioner Andy Appleby said in a statement. “This announcement highlights a shared commitment to teamwork, connection, and community — values that are at the heart of both organizations. We’re proud to continue growing together in a way that supports our players, fans and local community.”

“As we celebrate UWM’s milestone 40th anniversary in 2026, we are thrilled to deepen our roots in the community through this expanded partnership,” UWM Chief Marketing Officer Sarah DeCiantis added in a statement. “This change enhances local awareness of UWM as a top workplace in Metro Detroit and provides a fantastic opportunity through Mortgage Matchup to help consumers understand the value of having a local expert advising them. Extending this partnership and bringing UWM to the field reinforces our commitment to building something lasting and strengthening our connection with fans and the local community.”

The USPBL began in 2016 and has welcomed more than 2 million fans in the last decade. The season officially kicks off on May 15 and runs through mid September.