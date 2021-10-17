Joe Burrow throws 3 TD passes as Bengals rout winless Lions

(WXYZ) — Joe Burrow threw for 271 yards and three touchdowns and the Cincinnati Bengals routed the winless Detroit Lions 34-11 on Sunday.

Burrow threw a 24-yard touchdown pass to Chris Evans in the first quarter, then added a 40-yard touchdown pass to Joe Mixon in the third quarter and a two-yard touchdown pass to C.J. Uzomah in the fourth quarter.

Auden Tate caught a seven-yard touchdown pass from Brandon Allen in the fourth quarter.

D'Andre Swift scored Detroit's lone touchdown on a one-yard run late in the fourth quarter. Jared Goff completed a pass to Amon-Ra St. Brown for the two-point conversion.

Austin Seibert kicked a 35-yard field goal for Detroit.

Evan McPherson kicked field goals of 38 and 40 yards for Cincinnati.

UP NEXT: The Lions (0-6) visit the Los Angeles Rams next Sunday.