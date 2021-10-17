Watch
Joe Burrow throws 3 TD passes as Bengals rout winless Lions

Rick Osentoski/AP
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) gets set to run a play against the Detroit Lions in the first half during an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)
Posted at 3:59 PM, Oct 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-17 15:59:14-04

(WXYZ) — Joe Burrow threw for 271 yards and three touchdowns and the Cincinnati Bengals routed the winless Detroit Lions 34-11 on Sunday.

Burrow threw a 24-yard touchdown pass to Chris Evans in the first quarter, then added a 40-yard touchdown pass to Joe Mixon in the third quarter and a two-yard touchdown pass to C.J. Uzomah in the fourth quarter.

Auden Tate caught a seven-yard touchdown pass from Brandon Allen in the fourth quarter.

D'Andre Swift scored Detroit's lone touchdown on a one-yard run late in the fourth quarter. Jared Goff completed a pass to Amon-Ra St. Brown for the two-point conversion.

Austin Seibert kicked a 35-yard field goal for Detroit.

Evan McPherson kicked field goals of 38 and 40 yards for Cincinnati.

UP NEXT: The Lions (0-6) visit the Los Angeles Rams next Sunday.

