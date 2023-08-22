Joe Kocur Foundation golf outing draws Stanley Cup champs, celebs, rising NHL stars

HIGHLAND, Mich. — Joe Kocur and his friends packed Prestwick Village Golf Club on Monday.

When the Red Wings legend travels with friends, he travels with a lot of friends. This time, they were back for the annual Joe Kocur Foundation for Children golf outing.

Former Red Wings Mickey Redmond, Kris Draper, Dan Cleary, Drew Miller, Manny Legace, and Darren McCarty supported their friend. Rising NHL stars like Jack and Luke Hughes, Matty Beniers, Jake Sanderson, and more teed up. Celebrities including Jeff Daniels, TJ Lang, Steve Avery, and Dave Coulier supported the foundation’s mission too. WXYZ sports director Brad Galli participated in the outing as well.

