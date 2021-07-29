Watch
Sports

Actions

Joe Louis Arena memorabilia relics heading to hockey cards

items.[0].image.alt
Upper Deck
Steve Yzerman Red Wings Artifacts
Posted at 8:21 PM, Jul 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-28 20:31:20-04

(WXYZ) — Pieces of Joe Louis Arena are heading to hockey cards.

The former home of the Red Wings will be a big part of the appropriately named Artifacts product from Upper Deck.

2021-22 Upper Deck Artifacts will feature Arena Artifacts, containing seat relics from The Joe.

The final game at Joe Louis Arena was on April 9, 2017. The arena was fully demolished in 2020.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

News

Search WXYZ on your favorite streaming device!