Joe Louis Arena memorabilia relics heading to hockey cards

(WXYZ) — Pieces of Joe Louis Arena are heading to hockey cards.
The former home of the Red Wings will be a big part of the appropriately named Artifacts product from Upper Deck.
2021-22 Upper Deck Artifacts will feature Arena Artifacts, containing seat relics from The Joe.
The final game at Joe Louis Arena was on April 9, 2017. The arena was fully demolished in 2020.
Joe Louis Arena memorabilia is heading to hockey cards.
2021-22 Upper Deck Artifacts will feature Arena Artifacts, containing seat relics from The Joe. @UpperDeckHockey @DetroitRedWings pic.twitter.com/6jzTaiI852
— Brad Galli (@BradGalli) July 29, 2021