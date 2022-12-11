Joey Hauser scores 22 points in Michigan State’s easy victory over Brown

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Joey Hauser scored 22 points, A.J. Hoggard had 17 and Michigan State rolled past Brown 68-50 on Saturday.

Hauser was 9-of-13 shooting with four assists, and passed 1,000 career points. Tyson Walker added 10 points for the Spartans (7-4), who shot 42%

Michigan State had a comfortable double-digit lead throughout the second half with an 11-0 run midway through the second half putting the Spartans ahead by 26.

Brown (6-5) had a one-point lead four minutes into the game but the Spartans went on a couple of 7-0 runs and Jaden Atkins hit a 3-pointer in the final minute of the first half for a 32-18 lead. Hoggard had 11 points in the half, while Brown shot just 23%

The game featured Bears senior guard Paxson Wojcik playing against his father, Michigan State assistant Doug Wojcik, for the first time. Paxson Wojcik led the Bears with 10 points and 13 rebounds for his third double-double this season. The Bears shot 33% in seeing their five-game win streak snapped.

In the final two minutes, the Spartan subs on the court included Steve Izzo, son of coach of Tom Izzo; Nick Sanders, son of NFL Hall of Famer Barry Sanders; and Davis Smith, son of former NBA and Michigan State All-American player Steve Smith.