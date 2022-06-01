Watch
Sports

Actions

John Madden returns to video game cover for 'Madden NFL 23'

FILE John Madden
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Ben Margot/AP
FILE - Former Oakland Raiders head coach John Madden speaks about former quarterback Ken Stabler, pictured at rear, at a ceremony honoring Stabler during halftime of an NFL football game between the Raiders and the Cincinnati Bengals in Oakland, Calif., on Sept. 13, 2015. 'All Madden' documentary a labor of love for Fox Sports. Many gamers will be receiving the latest edition of the “Madden” video game for the holidays. On Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, some will even find out for the first time that the name behind the popular franchise was a successful coach and broadcaster. (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File)
FILE John Madden
Posted at 4:54 PM, Jun 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-01 16:54:04-04

(WXYZ) — EA Sports announced Wednesday that the cover of 'Madden NFL 23' will feature its namesake, late Hall of Fame coach and broadcaster John Madden.

Madden, who died in December at age 85, last appeared on the primary version of the game's cover in 1999 with the release of 'Madden NFL 2000.'

EA says Madden will be featured on three different cover variations this year — including an 'All-Madden Edition' — paying tribute to a different phase of his life.

"It’s a full circle moment to now be able to contribute to the culture of the sport by honoring an icon like John Madden, who has influenced generations of football fans through his passion for football and unmistakable energy, through my art,” cover artist Chuck Styles said in a release.

As part of this year's game, EA says Madden's voice will be included in "remastered audio clips that call back to his legendary days as a broadcaster."

The game is scheduled to be released later this summer.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Latest news, weather and traffic to start your day!