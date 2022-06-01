John Madden returns to video game cover for 'Madden NFL 23'

(WXYZ) — EA Sports announced Wednesday that the cover of 'Madden NFL 23' will feature its namesake, late Hall of Fame coach and broadcaster John Madden.

Madden, who died in December at age 85, last appeared on the primary version of the game's cover in 1999 with the release of 'Madden NFL 2000.'

EA says Madden will be featured on three different cover variations this year — including an 'All-Madden Edition' — paying tribute to a different phase of his life.

"It’s a full circle moment to now be able to contribute to the culture of the sport by honoring an icon like John Madden, who has influenced generations of football fans through his passion for football and unmistakable energy, through my art,” cover artist Chuck Styles said in a release.

As part of this year's game, EA says Madden's voice will be included in "remastered audio clips that call back to his legendary days as a broadcaster."

The game is scheduled to be released later this summer.