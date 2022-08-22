Watch Now
John Wockenfuss, longtime Tigers utility player, dies at 73

Posted at 10:03 PM, Aug 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-21 22:04:11-04

(WXYZ) — John Wockenfuss, who played for the Detroit Tigers in 10 of his 12 major league seasons, has died at the age of 73.

Wockenfuss made his major league debut in 1974 in Detroit, playing 13 games.

In 10 seasons with the Tigers, Wockenfuss hit .261 with 80 home runs and 284 runs batted in.

Ahead of the 1984 season, Detroit traded Wockenfuss and Glenn Wilson to the Philadelphia Phillies for Dave Bergman and Willie Hernandez. Wockenfuss played his final two major league seasons in Philadelphia.

