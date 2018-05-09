Johnny Manziel hospitalized in Texas for reaction to bipolar medication, according to TMZ

Bretton Keenan
4:35 PM, May 8, 2018
8:43 AM, May 9, 2018

CLEVELAND, OH - DECEMBER 13: Quarterback Johnny Manziel #2 of the Cleveland Browns walks off the field during the end of the second quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 13, 2015 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Andrew Weber/Getty Images)

Andrew Weber
Copyright 2015 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Johnny Manziel was hospitalized in Texas on Monday night after a reaction to medication, TMZ is reporting and USA TODAY has confirmed.

Manziel posted the following message on Instagram:

Sources close to Manziel told TMZ he was admitted to a hospital in Humble, Texas.

Manziel's representative, Denise Michaels, told TMZ and USA TODAY that he's fine now.

Manziel revealed he suffers from bipolar disorder on Good Morning America in February. He has been working to make an NFL comeback over the last several months. 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top