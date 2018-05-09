Johnny Manziel hospitalized in Texas for reaction to bipolar medication, according to TMZ

Johnny Manziel was hospitalized in Texas on Monday night after a reaction to medication, TMZ is reporting and USA TODAY has confirmed.

Manziel posted the following message on Instagram:

Sources close to Manziel told TMZ he was admitted to a hospital in Humble, Texas.

Manziel's representative, Denise Michaels, told TMZ and USA TODAY that he's fine now.

Manziel revealed he suffers from bipolar disorder on Good Morning America in February. He has been working to make an NFL comeback over the last several months.