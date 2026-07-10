Jon Palumbo appointed interim athletic director at MSU after J Batt's departure

Jon Palumbo has been appointed interim athletic director at Michigan State University, President Kevin Guskiewicz announced on Friday.

Palumbo will take over the department on an interim basis after the departure of J Batt last month. He currently services as the executive deputy athletics director and chief operating officer.

“Jon has been an integral part of the innovation of MSU Athletics over the past year, and I have every confidence in his ability to maintain its positive trajectory as interim athletic director,” Guskiewicz said in a statement. “This will be a seamless transition for MSU Athletics, and we look forward to a successful start of the upcoming season for our programs and student-athletes.”

Palumbo also serves as the CEO of Spartan Ventures, and will continue his role with Spartan Ventures while serving in the interim AD role.

“I’m honored to serve the university in this interim role, and I am grateful to President Guskiewicz for placing his trust and belief in me,” said Palumbo. “I look forward to working with our student-athletes, coaches and staff to build on the positive momentum we have established and continue to move MSU Athletics forward.”

He came to MSU in July 2025 and serves as the primary sport administrator for football. Previously, he worked closely with Batt at Georgia Tech.