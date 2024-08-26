Jonathan Smith expects both excitement and nerves for coaching debut at Michigan State

Jonathan Smith got to East Lansing back in November. Since then, he has been acclimating to the Michigan State community, not only just as a coach, but as a husband and father as well. He said the process has been smooth and welcoming, but it's finally time to see the new direction of the Spartans' football program. It all starts Friday night under the lights at Spartan Stadium against Florida Atlantic.

Jonathan Smith got to East Lansing in November and now it's finally week one with his first coaching debut upon us. The nerves, the excitement, and the expectations for both him and Aidan Chiles: pic.twitter.com/zqLaqklt5U — Jeanna Trotman (@JeannaTrotmanTV) August 26, 2024

He said he will handle the emotions of his debut during pregame and by the time the game starts, it's all about football. Aidan Chiles came to Michigan State with Smith from Oregon State. He's been named a captain and the team's starting quarterback, despite not having any starting experience just yet. However, Smith says Chiles is a true competitor and he can handle this moment and responsibility.

"We'll be there for him to get him adjusted," said Smith. "But we are confident in his preparation, his instincts, and how competitive he is, that he will be able to score us some points."

Smith has acknowledged that his start with Michigan State will be a work in progress, but he is excited and proud about the amount of work his team has put in. The Spartans aren't favored in the preseason polls or expectations in this new-look Big Ten, but it's clear that what Smith cares most about is that his team is improving.

"You want to be playing in big games, you want it to count when you're playing. You want people to have passion behind their school, their university, and the product that is out there. That's what I've signed up for and this staff and this team," said Smith.