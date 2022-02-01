Watch
Jordan Oesterle scores OT winner for Red Wings in win over Ducks

AP
Detroit Red Wings defenseman Jordan Oesterle, second from left, is congratulated by teammates after scoring against the Anaheim Ducks during overtime of an NHL hockey game Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez)
Posted at 11:01 PM, Jan 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-31 23:01:08-05

DETROIT (AP) — Jordan Oesterle scored 2:11 into overtime as the Detroit Red Wings beat the Anaheim Ducks 2-1 on Monday night.

Dylan Larkin had a game and an assist to help Detroit win for the second time in six games. Alex Nedeljkovic, starting for the 10th time in 11 games, had 14 saves.

Rickard Rakell scored for Anaheim, and John Gibson finished with 26 saves. The Ducks snapped a two-game win streak.

In the extra period, Oesterle one-timed a feed off a faceoff from Larkin for his first goal with the Red Wings.

The Red Wings appeared to have broken a 1-1 tie late in the third period, but Filip Hronek was denied a goal when the referees determined he had kicked the puck into the goal past Gibson.

Larkin scored his team-leading 23rd goal of the season late in the first period, and Rakell tied it with his 10th of the season early in the second.

Detroit defenseman Nick Leddy suffered an upper-body injury and did not return for the third period.

NOTES: The game ended a five-game road trip for the Ducks, tied for their longest of the season. ... Detroit goalie Thomas Griess was in uniform for the first time since Jan. 9. He had been ut due to Covid-9 protocols. He backed up starter Nedeljkovic. .. Rakell’s goal, the 148th of his career, lifted him into sixth place on Anaheim’s all-time goal-scoring list, breaking a tie with Bobby Ryan.

UP NEXT

Ducks: Host Seattle on Feb. 11.

Red Wings: Host Los Angeles on Wednesday night.

