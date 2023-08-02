Josh Paschal says he feels stronger than ever, believes the Lions defense is on the same trend

Josh Paschal says he feels stronger than ever and believes the Lions defense is on the same trend. Paschal says he feels totally different from his rookie season as he approaches year two.

"Right now, I am trying to play fast and violent. I know that I have to prove myself, I'm ready for that, I accept that challenge." pic.twitter.com/hEyjk2lbE6 — Jeanna Trotman (@JeannaTrotmanTV) August 2, 2023

In his rookie season, he was transitioning from the college game to the NFL and he says the biggest difference is that he has learned how to be a pro and the routine that comes with it. Aside from that, he said he feels stronger than ever and is ready for the challenge of stepping up and proving himself.

