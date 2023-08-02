Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Josh Paschal says he feels stronger than ever, believes the Lions defense is on the same trend

APTOPIX Jaguars Lions Football
Paul Sancya/AP
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) is sacked by Detroit Lions linebacker James Houston (59) and defensive end Josh Paschal (93) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
APTOPIX Jaguars Lions Football
Posted at 3:38 PM, Aug 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-02 15:38:20-04

Josh Paschal says he feels stronger than ever and believes the Lions defense is on the same trend. Paschal says he feels totally different from his rookie season as he approaches year two.

In his rookie season, he was transitioning from the college game to the NFL and he says the biggest difference is that he has learned how to be a pro and the routine that comes with it. Aside from that, he said he feels stronger than ever and is ready for the challenge of stepping up and proving himself.

Watch more in the video player above.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Good morning Detroit: Send us your video & be on TV