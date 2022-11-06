Judge, Díaz, Turner among 131 free agents after Series ends

HOUSTON (AP) — Aaron Judge, Edwin Díaz, Trea Turner, Dansby Swanson and Xander Bogaerts were among 131 players who became free agents as baseball's business season began just hours after the final out of the World Series.

Justin Verlander, Jacob deGrom and Carlos Rodón are set to join them in the next few days, among 56 players who have options that must be decided within five days of the World Series' end.

All three pitchers are expected to decline player options, as is shortstop Carlos Correa and first baseman Anthony Rizzo.

Clayton Kershaw, Willson Contreras, Brandon Nimmo and Kenley Janson also went free.