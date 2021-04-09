Watch
Sports

Actions

Julio Teheran, Tigers to face Indians in first road game of 2021 season

items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Carlos Osorio/AP
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Julio Teheran throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians, Saturday, April 3, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Julio Teheran Indians Tigers Baseball
Posted at 2:53 PM, Apr 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-09 14:53:47-04

Detroit Tigers (3-3) vs. Cleveland Indians (2-3)
Cleveland; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Julio Teheran (1-0, 1.80 ERA) Indians: Zach Plesac (0-1, 3.00 ERA)

LINE: Indians favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers play the Cleveland Indians on Friday.

The Indians went 23-17 in division play in 2020. Cleveland hit 59 total home runs and averaged 7.4 hits per game last year.

The Tigers finished 12-28 against AL Central Division opponents in 2020. Detroit pitchers struck out 7.4 hitters per game last season with a staff ERA of 5.63.

INJURIES: Indians: Cam Hill: (right wrist).

Tigers: Spencer Turnbull: (covid-19 protocol), Rony Garcia: (abdominal strain).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

News

Search WXYZ on your favorite streaming device!