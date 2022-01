(WXYZ) — Former Detroit Red Wing Justin Abdelkader is cutting his time in Grand Rapids short, but he's leaving his professional tryout to represent Team USA at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

The Grand Rapids Griffins announced Thursday that Abdelkader has been released from his tryout contract after being named as an alternate to Team USA.

This will be Abdelkader's sixth time on Team USA.

Abdelkader joined the Griffins for the professional tryout on January 21.