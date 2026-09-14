Justin Verlander could make his final start at Comerica Park later this month

(WXYZ) — Legendary pitcher Justin Verlander could take the mound at Comerica Park one more time this month during a weekend that will celebrate his legendary career.

Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said that the team is targeting Saturday, Sept. 26 for Verlander's final career start, the second-to-last day of the regular season.

Verlander reportedly threw a mound session on Saturday where his fastballs topped out at 93 mph. He started the game on March 30 but went on the IL after for left hip inflammation. He was set to return to the team in June but has been dealing with a left hamstring strain.

“In pencil, we’re aiming for that last weekend, which we know is going to be an emotional, important weekend for him,” Hinch said, according to MLB.com. “But also, if we can get him in that series, roughly on that Saturday, that would be at that seven-day cadence."

Detroit will be holding a two-day celebration for Verlander's career on Sept. 25-26.

"Tigers fans have been there for the unforgettable moments, the dominant performances and the incredible career of Justin Verlander. Now join us alongside his family, friends and teammates as we celebrate his legacy on and off the field," the Tigers said in an email to fans.