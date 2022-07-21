Justin Verlander glad to see ex-teammate Miguel Cabrera get special All-Star Game nod
Justin Verlander talked at the MLB All-Star Game about Miguel Cabrera and Albert Pujols receiving legacy roster selections.
Posted at 9:47 PM, Jul 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-20 21:47:33-04
Justin Verlander was glad to see ex-teammate Miguel Cabrera get an All-Star Game nod
WATCH MORE IN THE VIDEO ABOVE
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Morning Newsletter and receive up to date information.