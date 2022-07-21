Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Justin Verlander glad to see ex-teammate Miguel Cabrera get special All-Star Game nod

Justin Verlander talked at the MLB All-Star Game about Miguel Cabrera and Albert Pujols receiving legacy roster selections.
Posted at 9:47 PM, Jul 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-20 21:47:33-04

Justin Verlander was glad to see ex-teammate Miguel Cabrera get an All-Star Game nod

WATCH MORE IN THE VIDEO ABOVE

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Latest news, weather and traffic to start your day!