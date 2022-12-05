Justin Verlander reportedly signs 2-year, $86M deal with New York Mets

(WXYZ) — Justin Verlander is heading to the Big Apple. The former Tigers and Houston Astros starting pitcher has reportedly signed a 2-year deal with the New York Mets.

Jon Heyman reports the deal is for $86 million and has a vesting third-year option.

The 39-year-old is coming off an incredible 2022 year where he won the 2022 AL Cy Young with 100% of the vote, the 2022 AL pitching title and the AL Comeback Player of the Year.

He also won his second World Series with Houston, where he started two games and had a 1-0 record with a 5.40 ERA and 10 innings pitched.

The signing will also reunite Verlander with former Tigers pitcher Max Scherzer.