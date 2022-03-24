Watch
Juwan Howard celebrates success of men's and women's Michigan programs both in Sweet 16

Juwan Howard NCAA Tournament Michigan
Posted at 10:35 PM, Mar 23, 2022
2022-03-23

Juwan Howard celebrated the shared success of the Michigan women's and men's basketball programs ahead of the Sweet 16.

Both teams are in the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament.

"I've give Kim (Barnes Arico) and her staff an amazing credit," he said in San Antonio.

