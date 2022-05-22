Watch
Juwan Howard reportedly declines interest from Lakers, staying at Michigan

Darron Cummings/AP
Michigan head coach Juwan Howard reacts after his team defeated Tennessee in a college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA tournament, Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Posted at 7:14 PM, May 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-22 19:14:05-04

Juwan Howard drew interest from the Los Angeles Lakers, but Michigan's head coach declined serious talks about their coaching vacancy, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

"The Lakers never made a formal offer to Howard, sources said, but it's clear that if he had expressed an interest in the job, his candidacy would've moved quickly to that stage," Wojnarowski wrote.

