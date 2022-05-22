Juwan Howard reportedly declines interest from Lakers, staying at Michigan

Juwan Howard drew interest from the Los Angeles Lakers, but Michigan's head coach declined serious talks about their coaching vacancy, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports.
"The Lakers never made a formal offer to Howard, sources said, but it's clear that if he had expressed an interest in the job, his candidacy would've moved quickly to that stage," Wojnarowski wrote.
