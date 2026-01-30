Kane passes Modano for most points by US-born NHL player in Red Wings' shootout loss to Capitals

DETROIT (AP) — Patrick Kane became the highest-scoring United States-born player in NHL history in the Detroit Red Wings' 4-3 loss to the Washington Capitals, who got the decisive goal from Nic Dowd in a shootout on Thursday night.

Alex DeBrincat scored with 1:40 left and again with 51.1 seconds remaining, pulling the Red Wings into a 3-all tie after goaltender Josh Gibson went to the bench to add an extra skater. DeBrincat had some good fortune on the tying goal, dumping the puck and having it carom off the end boards and toward the crease, where it went off Charlie Lindgren and into the net.

After a scoreless overtime, Detroit's Lucas Raymond started the shootout with a goal and Washington's Dylan Strome matched it. Kane converted on Detroit's second chance and Ryan Leonard scored for the Capitals.

After Dylan Larkin was denied, Dowd took advantage with the game-ending goal.

Strome scored a tiebreaking goal midway through the third period and Declan Chisholm made it a two-goal lead with 5:16 left, but the cushion wasn't comfortable for the Capitals.

Dowd made it 1-0 early in the first period and Lindgren finished regulation with 17 saves. Gibson also stopped 17 shots.

Kane surpassed Mike Modano with an assist for his 1,375th point. He passed the puck from the boards to DeBrincat in the left circle, and DeBrincat set up Ben Chiarot for a tying goal from the point midway through the second period.

Dowd put the Capitals ahead on their first shot 6:27 into the game and Lindgren had to make just three saves in the first period.

Detroit had another power play early in the second period, putting Kane on the ice, and he set up J.T. Compher for a one-timer that Lindgren stopped.

