Kara Braxton, a 2-time WNBA champion with Detroit Shock, dies at 43

Eric Gay/AP
Detroit Shock guard Kara Braxton (45) is defended by San Antonio Silver Stars center Ruth Riley, right, during the first quarter in Game 1 of the WNBA basketball finals in San Antonio, Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2008. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
(WXYZ) — Kara Braxton, a two-time champion with the Detroit Shock, has passed away, the Women's National Basketball Association announced on Sunday evening. She was 43 years old.

Braxton and her five siblings grew up in Jackson, Michigan. She was drafted by the Shock in April 2005, and played for the Shock in their final five seasons in Detroit (2005-2009).

Braxton, who was named an All-Star in 2007, also played for the Tulsa Shock (2010), the Phoenix Mercury (2010-2011) and the New York Liberty (2011-2014).

