INTERVIEW: Keegan Bradley returns to Detroit fresh off a PGA Tour win

The Sunday prior to the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Keegan Bradley was in the center of a special scene in New England as he celebrated winning the Travelers Championship with his family. He explained how important it is to share those moments with his family, the ones who have sacrificed so much for his golf career.

Keegan Bradley is returning to Detroit $3.5 million richer after winning the Travelers Championship Sunday. He and his caddie are going to relish in that excitement with dinner tonight at Prime and Proper before properly turning the page to the Rocket Mortgage Classic. pic.twitter.com/JgTs7tXuJf — Jeanna Trotman (@JeannaTrotmanTV) June 28, 2023

"It's really fun for me to give my family the gift of what it feels like to win," Bradley said. "It was probably the coolest moment of my entire life."

So just two days later, Bradley showed up to Detroit Golf Club for the Area 313 Celebrity Challenge with a smile on his face and a little bit of added motivation to win once again on the PGA Tour. He said the Rocket Mortgage Classic is a stop that he likes and he really enjoys the way the course plays.

"Still feels like a dream, I'm really happy to be here in Detroit," said Bradley. "I'm still trying to enjoy this."

