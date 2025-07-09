Keith homers, drives in 3 runs as Tigers win fifth straight, over Rays

DETROIT (AP) — Colt Keith homered and drove in three runs as the Detroit Tigers won their fifth straight game, beating the Tampa Bay Rays 4-2 on Tuesday night.

Detroit has outscored its opponents 19-6 in the winning streak, which started with a three-game sweep of the Cleveland Guardians over the weekend.

Tigers starter Jack Flaherty allowed two runs in 6 1/3 innings, striking out eight. Tommy Kahnle (1-1) picked up the win after replacing Flaherty and Will Vest pitched the ninth for his 15th save.

Jonathan Aranda homered in the first, then doubled and scored to give the Rays a 2-0 lead in the third.

Ryan Pepiot didn't allow a hit until Spencer Torkelson's 21st homer made it 2-1 in the fourth.

Colt Keith tied the game with a fifth-inning single. In the seventh, Zach McKinstry walked, stole his second base of the game, and scored when Keith hit his eighth homer off Edwin Uceta (5-2).

Key stat

Gleyber Torres singled in the fifth to extend his on-base streak to 21 games, one short of his career high. He's gotten to 22 twice, most recently in August with the New York Yankees.

Key moment

After striking out Riley Greene to start the eighth, Rays reliever Eric Orze hit Dillon Dingler in the head with a 94.4 mph fastball. Orze raced to the plate to check on Dingler, but the pitch deflected off his cheek guard and did not cause an injury. Orze struck out the next two hitters to escape the jam.

Up next

The teams are scheduled to conclude their season series Wednesday afternoon, although there are thunderstorms in the forecast. RHP Reese Olson (4-3, 2.89 ERA) is scheduled for the Tigers against RHP Zack Littell (7-7, 3.50).

