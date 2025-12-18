Keller and Mammoth slow down Atlantic Division-leading Red Wings

DETROIT (AP) — Clayton Keller had a goal and an assist as the Utah Mammoth pulled away from the Atlantic Division-leading Detroit Red Wings 4-1 on Wednesday night.

Dylan Guenther scored his sixth goal in the last six games, while Jack McBain and Kevin Stenlund also scored for Utah. Nick Schmaltz had his 300th career assist on Keller’s goal.

Karel Vejmelka made 27 saves as the Mammoth won for the third time in their last four games.

Emmitt Finnie scored for the Red Wings, who had won five of six games. Andrew Copp notched his 200th career assist and Cam Talbot stopped 23 shots.

Detroit forward Patrick Kane missed his second consecutive game due to an upper-body injury.

Keller opened the scoring at 1:44 of the second period by knocking in the rebound of Schmaltz's shot. It was Keller's ninth goal in 14 career games against the Red Wings.

Seconds after the Mammoth killed off a penalty, McBain made it 2-0 at 14:17 of the period, converting in front off Michael Carcone's pass from behind the goal line.

Finnie scored on a power play with 10:05 left in regulation. His slap shot from the left circle off John Leonard's pass beat Vejmelka on the stick side.

Guenther made it 3-1 with 4:08 left. Detroit defenseman Moritz Seider tried to clear the puck out of the goal crease but it bounced off Talbot's skate and onto Guenther's stick. Stenlund scored 31 seconds later from the slot.

Up next

Mammoth: Host New Jersey on Friday night.

Red Wings: Visit Washington on Saturday.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

