Ken Daniels & Mickey Redmond returning for 30th season calling Detroit Red Wings games

Don't worry, Red Wings fans...Ken and Mick are back for the team's 2026-27 season, the first on the all-new Detroit SportsNet.

The team announced Friday that Ken Daniels and Mickey Redmond will be together for their 30th season calling Red Wings hockey.

Earlier this year, Ilitch Sports and Entertainment announced the launch of Detroit SportsNet for the Tigers season after the end of the teams on what was FanDuel Sports Network. The Tigers are also on Detroit SportsNet. The broadcasts will be put on by Major League Baseball Media.

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For most cable and satellite providers, Red Wings games will air on the same DSN channel fans have watched the Tigers on. Fans can also suscribe for streaming through the MLB App.

"We're thrilled to begin our first season of Red Wings hockey on Detroit SportsNet with an incredible broadcast team," said Ryan Gustafson, President and CEO of Ilitch Sports + Entertainment. "In partnership with Major League Baseball, we focused on giving fans access to games however they want to watch — on television throughout our home market, and through a reliable streaming platform."

This season, Stu Grimson will serve as the primary analyst for most of the games that Redmond doesn't call. Grimson was drafted by the Detroit Red Wings and played three seasons with the team.

Danielle Bruce, Logan Reever and Trevor Thompson will serve as reporters, and Chris Osgood and Larry Murphy return as analysts for the pregame, intermission and postgame coverage.