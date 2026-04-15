Kenley Jansen gets 479th save, moves past Lee Smith, as Tigers top Royals 2-1 for 4th win in row

DETROIT (AP) — Kenley Jansen got his 479th save, moving past Lee Smith for sole possession of third place on the career list, and the Detroit Tigers rallied from an eighth-inning deficit to beat the Kansas City Royals 2-1 on Tuesday night for their fourth straight win. Jansen allowed a leadoff single in the ninth to Lane Thomas, who stole second, then advanced to third on Salvador Perez's groundout. Vinnie Pasquantino grounded out, with Thomas holding at third, and Jansen retired Starling Marte on a flyout for his third save this season. Only Mariano Rivera (652) and Trevor Hoffman (601) have more saves. Carter Jensen hit into a run-scoring forceout in the second off Framber Valdez, who allowed three hits in seven innings. Zach McKinstry doubled leading off the eighth against Nick Mears (1-1), took third on a groundout and stayed at third when, with the infield in, shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. robbed pinch-hitter Colt Keith with a diving catch. Mears bounced a changeup past Perez, allowing McKinstry to score, rookie Kevin McGonigle walked and Dillon Dingler hit a 106.7 mph grounder past third baseman Maikel Garcia. The ball bounced to the left-field wall for an RBI double Will Vest (1-2) struck out the side in the eighth. Kansas City's Cole Ragans, the first left-handed starter Detroit faced this season. allowed one hit and four walks in six innings. Royals left fielder Isaac Collins left during the bottom of the first after bruising his right knee while flipping over a wall in pursuit of a foul ball. Up Next Tigers RHP Jack Flaherty (0-1, 5.14) and Royals RHP Seth Lugo (1-1, 1.53) are scheduled to start Wednesday night, when heavy rain is forecast. ___ AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb