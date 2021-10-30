Watch
Kenneth Walker's career-high 5 TD leads No. 8 Michigan State past No. 6 Michigan

Posted at 3:55 PM, Oct 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-30 16:02:18-04

(WXYZ) — Kenneth Walker III rushed for a career-high five touchdowns and No. 8 Michigan State kept its unbeaten season alive with a 37-33 win over rival No. 6 Michigan on Saturday.

Walker's previous single-game best was four rushing touchdowns in the Spartans' season-opening win at Northwestern.

Michigan led 23-14 at halftime, in part due to a pair of touchdown catches by Andrel Anthony - a 93-yard pass from Cade McNamara in the first quarter and a 17-yard pass from JJ McCarthy in the second quarter.

McNamara added a 19-yard touchdown pass to Mike Sainristil in the third quarter.

Charles Brantley's interception late in the fourth quarter helped seal the win for Michigan State.

Saturday marked the first time the Spartans and Wolverines had met as unbeatens since 2010, and the first as top-10 ranked teams since 1964.

UP NEXT: Michigan State (8-0, 5-0 Big Ten) visits Purdue next Saturday. Michigan (7-1, 4-1 Big Ten) hosts Indiana next Saturday.

