Kerry Carpenter's homer leads Tigers to win over Twins

DETROIT (AP) — Kerry Carpenter homered in a three-run sixth inning and the Detroit Tigers rallied for a 6-3 win over the Minnesota Twins on Monday night.

Wenceel Pérez and Dillon Dingler also homered for the Tigers, while Ryan Jeffers, Trevor Larnach and Matt Wallner had homers for Minnesota.

Detroit has won six of its last eight games since losing 12 of 13. The Twins have lost five of six.

Casey Mize (10-4) picked up the win, allowing three runs in six innings while Kyle Finnegan pitched the ninth for his second Tigers save. Noah Davis (0-2) took the loss in relief.

Minnesota only had two hits in the first five innings, but they were both long home runs. Jeffers hit one to the flag pole in center in the first, and Larnach hit a fifth-inning shot deep into the right-field stands.

Pérez tied the game with a two-run homer in the fifth, but Wallner made it 3-2 in the sixth with a homer into the shrubbery above the centerfield fence.

Javier Báez scored the tying run in the bottom of the sixth and Carpenter followed with a 437-foot home run to right to make it 5-3. Dingler's solo homer in the seventh gave the Tigers a three-run lead.

Key moment

Twins opener Travis Adams held Detroit to one infield single in the first four innings, but he allowed Pérez's tying homer in the fifth.

Key stat

Minnesota's three homers averaged 430.3 feet, with Larnach (434) and Wallner (437) each clearing 430 feet.

Up next

The teams play the second of a three-game series on Tuesday night, with Tigers RHP Chris Paddack (4-9, 4.77 ERA) facing Minnesota RHP Zebby Matthews (2-3, 5.67). Paddack has started two Tigers-Twins games this season, losing both as a member of the Twins. He was traded to Detroit on July 28.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

