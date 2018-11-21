Kerryon Johnson, Marvin Jones out for Lions Thanksgiving game

DETROIT (WXYZ) - The Detroit Lions will be without two of their offensive stars on Thanksgiving as both running back Kerryon Johnson and wide receiver Marvin Jones have been ruled out.

Both players are suffering from a knee injury that will leave them on the sidelines during the Thanksgiving matchup against the Bears.

Things don't look much better for Chicago as their quarterback, Mitchell Trubisky, is doubtful for Thursday's game with a right shoulder injury.

Ziggy Ansah is questionable for the matchup, as is WR Bruce Ellington, DT Damon Harrison, DB Darius Slay, DT A'Shawn Robinson and more.

On the Bears' side, LB Aaron Lynch and TE Adam Shaheen are both out.

The Lions take on the Bears Thursday afternoon at 12:30 p.m. at Ford Field.