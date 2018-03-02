Kevin Durant's bond with Detroit Mercy's Jermaine Jackson now includes Jackson Jr.

DETROIT - Kevin Durant's name turns heads in basketball circles around the world.

In Detroit, one father/son duo refers to the reigning NBA Finals MVP as family.

Jermaine Jackson is an assistant coach on Detroit Mercy's basketball staff. His son, freshman Jermaine Jackson Jr., is the starting point guard.

The bond the Jacksons share with Durant is rooted in basketball, and growing up in the game they all love.

"During his rookie year, we went to the mall," Jackson recalled of their time together with Seattle in 2007. "He's trying (to swipe his credit card), and I say, 'That card ain't activated yet.'"

Durant was the No. 2 overall pick in the NBA Draft, and yet, Jackson said he didn't know how to use a credit card. That lesson was just one of the many he quickly taught Durant.

"It was kind of funny, but, I mean, he was 17," Jackson said.

VIDEO: WATCH DURANT EXPLAIN HIS BOND WITH DETROIT MERCY'S JACKSON FAMILY

The two have remained close over the years, with Durant reaching out for advice off the court, and guidance on it, too. Jackson said he saw a clear fix to the way Durant's Thunder team was handling the Spurs in a playoff series. One over-the-phone film session later, Durant changed his approach on the court.

"I was just drawn to him because he had natural leadership skills. He was someone I could follow, he showed me the ropes. He was the first guy to do it," Durant said in an interview with WXYZ Detroit earlier this season.

Throughout the years, Jackson would bring his sons along to NBA arenas for practices and games, and as Durant's career took off, the Jackson boys grew with him.

And the coolest part for Jermaine was watching the player he mentored turn into a mentor for his son. Jermaine Jr. is following in his father's footsteps, playing for the Titans 19 years after Jermaine guided the school to the NCAA Tournament.

This season, when the Warriors played their first game at Little Caesars Arena, they had their choice of gyms across Detroit to hold practice. They chose Detroit Mercy's Calihan Hall.

Durant didn't practice that day, but made sure to be with his team. Sitting next to him the entire time was Jackson Jr.

"That's just family. I got nothing but love and respect for his family and any chance we get to support, I'll be around," Durant said.

"He just tells me to be great, to be the best person I can be on the court and off the court," Jackson Jr. said.

Students at Detroit Mercy flooded Calihan Hall that December afternoon once word got out the defending NBA champs were working in their gym. They wanted a chance to take a photo of Durant and company.

The Horizon League's All-Freshman point guard didn't think twice about it.

"I think he'll understand in 10 to 15 years. I don't want to say he's been grandfathered into it, but he's always been around. He's always been around me and the game," Jackson said of his son.