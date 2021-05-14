Kickoff time, TV set for 2021 Ohio State-Michigan game

(WXYZ) -- The Big Ten has announced details for the Ohio State vs. Michigan game on Saturday, November 27.

The 117th edition of the rivalry, known simply as "The Game," will kick off at Noon and be televised by FOX, which has aired the game each year since 2017.

The scheduled 2020 meeting between the Buckeyes and Wolverines was canceled due to COVID-19 protocols.

Michigan holds a 58-52-6 advantage in the all-time series, but Ohio State has won the last eight meetings.

Conferences and networks are expected to announce kickoff times and television information for additional 2021 football games in the weeks ahead.