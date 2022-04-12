Watch
Killian Hayes recaps second season with Pistons, plans for offseason

Killian Hayes
Killian Hayes
DETROIT — Killian Hayes was happy to play a full, healthy season for the Pistons. To take the next step, he said he needs to have a 'don't care mentality,' and play with his instincts.

Watch his season wrap-up press conference:

