Killian Hayes recaps second season with Pistons, plans for offseason

DETROIT — Killian Hayes was happy to play a full, healthy season for the Pistons. To take the next step, he said he needs to have a 'don't care mentality,' and play with his instincts.
Watch his season wrap-up press conference:
