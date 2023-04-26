Kirk Gibson Foundation, Born in Detroit Apparel partner for Parkinson’s cause

(WXYZ) — The Kirk Gibson Foundation for Parkinson’s has partnered up with Born in Detroit Apparel to launch an apparel line with a portion of the proceeds set to benefit the nonprofit’s mission.

According to a press release, the apparel line collection is called Team23, a nod to Gibson’s jersey #23 and the name of the grassroots fundraising and volunteer team for the foundation.

The former professional baseball player and manager started the foundation after he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2015. Gibson spent most of his career with the Detroit Tigers, and now works as a special assistant to the organization.

“We are proud to partner with the Kirk Gibson Foundation for Parkinson’s. Being a former baseball player myself, I have always had a huge respect for Kirk Gibson as a player, and now even more so with all he does for his foundation. We are happy to join his team and to be able to help support his mission to help others with Parkinson’s”, said Anthony Tomey, Co-Owner, Born in Detroit, and The Tomey Group, in a statement.

The limited-edition collection, which includes a variety of clothing options, hats and more, is available now through May 10 exclusively online.

“The foundation is always asked if there are clothing options available and now for the first time with this limited-edition Kirk Gibson Foundation for Parkinson’s Team23 collection, people will be able to showcase their pride in the foundation, all while helping support the Parkinson’s Community and Team23”, said Michelle Newman, COO for The Kirk Gibson Foundation for Parkinson’s, in a statement.