Watch
Sports

Actions

Kirk Herbstreit acknowledges what Mel Tuckers possible contract extension could do to coaching landscape

items.[0].videoTitle
Kirk Herbstreit on lanscape of college coaching if Mel Tucker contract extension goes through
Posted at 10:39 PM, Nov 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-18 22:39:07-05

College Game Day's Kirk Herbstreit had a few things to say about Michigan State University football head coach Mel Tucker's possible new contract. The numbers, as reported by the Detroit Free Press, would make Tucker the second-highest paid college football coach in the country.

Herbstreit mentioned that Tucker is still "climbing the ladder" after leaving Colorado for MSU two seasons ago and other coaches, such as Ryan Day or other established brands, could expect similar paychecks.

"If he's making that," said Herbstreit, "what does that mean for me?"

Herbstreit and ESPN's College Game Day will be broadcasting from Columbus Saturday, where Ohio State and Michigan State will be playing for the Big Ten East division title.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Start your day with 7 Action News this Morning!