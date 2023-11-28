Kuzma has 32 points and 12 rebounds as Wizards end 9-game losing streak with rout of Pistons

DETROIT (AP) — Kyle Kuzma had 32 points and 12 rebounds as the Washington Wizards ended a nine-game losing streak with a 126-107 rout of the Detroit Pistons on Monday in a battle of the NBA's worst teams.

Washington (3-14) won for the first time since a 132-116 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Nov. 8. The Pistons (2-15) have lost 14 straight after beating the Chicago Bulls 118-102 on Oct. 28.

Kuzma, playing in his home state, added eight assists while committing two turnovers. Deni Avdija and Danilo Gallinari scored 16 for the Wizards.

Cade Cunningham led the Pistons with 26 points and seven assists. Jalen Duren had 12 points and 14 rebounds.

Tyus Jones scored eight points in the first five minutes of the third to put Washington up 71-63, and Kuzma took over at that point. He finished the quarter with 18 points and seven rebounds as the Wizards led by as many as 14.

Washington led 94-83 at the end of the quarter, then scored the first five points of the fourth. Detroit never got the deficit back to single digits.

The teams combined to hit just 24.2% (8-33) 3-pointers in the first half with the Pistons going 3-16 (18.8%).

