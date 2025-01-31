Watch Now
Larkin and Raymond lift Red Wings past Oilers, 3-2 in shootout

JASON FRANSON/AP
Detroit Red Wings players celebrate after a goal as Edmonton Oilers' Leon Draisaitl (29) skates past during second-period NHL hockey game action in Edmonton, Alberta, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
(AP) — Dylan Larkin tied it in the second period and scored in a shootout to help the Detroit Red Wings beat the Edmonton Oilers 3-2 on Thursday night.

Lucas Raymond also scored for the Red Wings in the tiebreaker, while Connor McDavid and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins failed on their chances against Alex Lyon, who made 45 saves in regulation and overtime.

Edmonton took a 2-0 lead in the first period. Leon Draisaitl scored his 36th goal of the season and Jeff Skinner also connected.

Michael Rasmussen scored at 9:59 of the second and Larkin tied it with 8:13 left in the period.

Stuart Skinner stopped 32 shots for the Oilers.

Takeaways

Red Wings: Detroit is 12-4-1 since Todd McLellan became coach on Dec. 26.

Oilers: Edmonton's winning streak ended at three. The Oilers have won 11 of 15.

