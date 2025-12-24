Larkin gets tying goal late in 3rd and winner in OT as Red Wings beat Stars for 3rd straight win

DETROIT (AP) — Dylan Larkin scored the tying goal late in the third period and then got the winner 34 seconds into overtime to rally Detroit Red Wings to a 4-3 victory over the Dallas Stars on Tuesday night for their third straight win.

James van Riemsdyk had a goal and an assist, Emmitt Finnie also scored and Moritz Seider had two assists for the Red Wings. John Gibson finished with 19 saves as Detroit improved to 9-2-2 in their last 13 games.

Roope Hintz, Jamie Benn and Wyatt Johnston scored for the Stars, who snapped a four-game win streak. Mikko Rantanen had two assists and Casey DeSmith stopped 21 shots as Dallas lost for the fifth time in 18 games (13-2-3).

In the extra period, Larkin brought the puck into the offensive zone, skated into the slot and fired it past DeSmith for his 20th goal of the season.

Johnston gave the Stars a 3-2 lead with 8:42 remaining in regulation, redirecting a pass from Miro Heiskanen past Gibson for his 20th. It was his league-leading 14th power-play goal.

Larkin tied it again on a power play with 4:03 to go, getting a backwards pass through traffic across the front from van Riemsdyk and beating DeSmith.

The Red Wings took a 1-0 lead 9:23 into the first period as van Reimsdyk got a pass on the right side from Michael Rasmussen and put the puck past DeSmith. It was van Riemsdyk's ninth.

Dallas outshot Detroit 13-5 in the second period and scored twice to take the lead.

Hintz tied it on a power play 9:13 left in the second as he got a pass from Rantanen in the right circle and fired it past Gibson for his 12th.

Benn gave Dallas a 2-1 lead with 44 seconds remaining in the middle period as he cut to the net, got a pass from Matt Duchene and quickly scored past Gibson from the left side.

Finnie tied it for the Red Wings on a power play at 3:02 of the third

Up next

Stars: Host Chicago on Saturday.

Red Wings: At Carolina on Saturday.

___

AP NHL: https://www.apnews.com/NHL

