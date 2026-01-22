Larkin scores winner, Red Wings top Maple Leafs in overtime

TORONTO (AP) — Dylan Larkin scored at 3:07 of overtime as the Detroit Red Wings downed the Toronto Maple Leafs 2-1 on Wednesday night.

Simon Edvinsson also scored for Detroit. John Gibson made 30 saves. Larkin added an assist for a two-point performance.

Scott Laughton scored for Toronto, and Joseph Woll stopped 39 shots.

The Red Wings improved to 7-1-0 over their last eight games. The Maple Leafs fell to 1-2-2 across their last five contests following an 8-0-2 run.

Laughton opened the scoring at 4:46 of the first period before Edvinsson replied with 17.7 seconds remaining on the clock, moments after Woll made a huge pad save during a scramble.

Larkin won it in the extra period after Detroit defenseman Moritz Seider stole the puck from Maple Leafs winger Easton Cowan.

Toronto captain Auston Matthews was held off the scoresheet, but had an NHL-best 10 goals since the calendar flipped to 2026 entering play.

Maple Leafs veteran defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson played just under two minutes and didn’t come out for the start of the second period with a lower-body injury. Star winger William Nylander missed a third straight game with a groin issue.

Laughton was awarded a penalty shot late in the second period after being hooked on a short-handed breakaway, but lost the handle on his attempt and didn’t even force a save out of Gibson.

Up next

Red Wings visit Minnesota on Thursday.

Maple Leafs host Vegas on Friday.

